Javelin Star Peeters Sets New Zealand Resident Record At Capital Classic

After the sprinters grabbed the headlines at Potts Classic two weeks ago, it was the throwers who come to the fore at the Capital Classic in Wellington led by javelin ace Tori Peeters who bettered her New Zealand resident record with a mighty sixth round effort of 60.51m.

The 27-year-old gradually improved through the first four rounds before firing the spear out to 57.78m in round four – beyond the meet record of Canada’s Ashley Pryke.

However, Peeters saved her best for the final round, looking great on release she responded with a clap of satisfaction as the spear landed beyond the 60m mark to better her previous NZ resident record by 37cm.

The performance was also the second best of her career and offers further evidence the Hamilton City Hawks AC athlete is in the mood to threaten the Commonwealth Games A Performance standard of 61.50m.

Peeters said: “I’m stoked to get the record on my last throw, it is reassuring to show the legs are there for six throws. There is still plenty on the runway, but I’m trying to figure out the javelin. It is like a puzzle in that you have to put all the pieces together.

“The last throw I put it out there, the wind was a factor today like last week (at Cooks Classic) if you can put one in the pocket it (the javelin) will sit on it. I’m rapt to get another over 60m. It is also nice to prove I can throw far in New Zealand as many of longest throws have come overseas.”

Tom Walsh improved on his performance last week in Whanganui to launch the shot out to a best of 21.03m in round two and smash the meet record. The three-time world champion climaxed in round six with a handy 20.81m and cracked the 20m with all four legal throws.

“It is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Walsh. “I didn’t quite get hold of a one but overall it was a better comp for me (than last week at Cooks Classic when he threw a best of 20.76m). If I keep improving like this it is just a matter of time before I get one of those ‘jumpers’ and find another metre.”

“I tried to do the core things well but do them with freedom and getting after them (the throws),” he said. “I felt like I did for five out the six throws.”

Unlike the near perfect conditions sprinters basked in two weeks ago in Hastings, the speed merchants faced far more challenging circumstances today, although once again Zoe Hobbs and Tiaan Whelpton proved a cut above to claim clear victories in their respective 100m races.

Hobbs, who blitzed to a New Zealand women’s 100m record of 11.21 at Potts Classic, today had to settle for a time of 11.46 – albeit into a very strong headwind of -3.2m/s. Behind, Anna Percy (Christchurch Old Boys) finished second in 11.88 – 0.01 clear of 15-year-old rising sprint star Talia Van Rooyen (North Harbour Bays), who chipped 0.07 from her lifetime best

“It was quite horrible (conditions) but it is what it is,” said Hobbs. “You expect different conditions in different competition and considering the conditions it was alright.”

Whelpton, who equalled the New Zealand resident record of 10.18 in Hastings last month, today registered 10.43 (-1.8m/s) to finish 0.40 clear of Cody Wilson (Mana) in second.

Executing his trademark strong finish, the Christchurch Old Boys athlete said of his performance: “It was not too bad considering the wind. I would have hoped to have gone a bit quicker but maybe the relay (he anchored New Zealand A to a time of 41.27) took a bit out of me. It is mentally tough knowing you’ve got to run into the wind, but it is blowing for everyone, so you just have to give it your best.”

Returning to the meet where 12 months ago he set a stunning New Zealand high jump record of 2.31m Hamish Kerr endured a different experience as he no-heighted at 2.24m. Following Kerr’s misfortune, club-mate Marcus Wolton profited to win with a 2.08m clearance.

Kerr, nonetheless, was still upbeat following his performance at Newtown Park.

“Coming off Cooks (Classic where he jumped 2.28m) last week I picked up a foot niggle,” he said. “I was cleared to compete but figured I would take today as an opportunity to learn a few things and push myself. I entered at 2.24m which in any competition in the world is a high starting height.

“I’ve only got a few jumps in me (tonight), so let’s try. Despite what happened tonight I’m happy with how everything is tracking,” added Kerr, who confirmed he is all set to compete at the Sir Graeme Douglas International presented by Harcourts Cooper & Co on 20 February.

Lauren Bruce maintained her 100 per cent record in the women’s hammer this season by edging a close-fought battle from Nicole Bradley (North Harbour Bays). Bruce, the Tokyo Olympian, unleashed a best of 68.78m in round two with Bradley’s best of 67.54m uncorked in round five.

The women’s 1500m served up the same top three as last week’s New Zealand mile championship as Laura Nagel proved a class apart defeating Anneke Grogan from Kara Macdermid.

Pacemaker Rosa Twyford took them through the first 800m at a healthy lick leaving Nagel at the head of affairs followed closely by Macdermid and the in-form Grogan. While Nagel – part of the ‘Bays Babes’ training group – accelerated clear over the last lap to log a meeting record of 4:19.90, Grogan eased past Macdermid to snatch second in a PB of 4:21.77.

Recently minted New Zealand mile and 3000m champion Julian Oakley could not be stopped in the 1500m, the Athletics Tauranga athlete clocking 3:45.19 ahead of national mile bronze medallist Russell Green (Hill City) in 3:47.58.

Earlier, Hobbs ran the anchor leg as part of a highly talented New Zealand A quartet alongside Anna Percy, Rosie Elliott, Georgia Hulls and Zoe Hobbs. The foursome claimed a meeting record time 44.77 but missed out on a potential crack at the national record of 44.20 after a sloppy second baton exchange.

The team’s next planned competitive outing is at the Sir Graeme Douglas International presented by Harcourts Cooper & Co in Auckland on February 20.

Hulls later added victory in her specialist 200m, stopping the clock in 23.85 (-2.6m/s) – 0.23 clear of runner-up Rosie Elliott (Christchurch Old Boys).

Speed trumped strength as James Harding edged Will Anthony to become the first New Zealand U20 men’s mile champion since 1972 Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Rod Dixon took the last edition of this title 53 years ago.

In a fascinating head-to-head showdown for the revived championship, Will Anthony (Olympic Harriers), who last week set a New Zealand U20 3000m title in an U19 national record for the distance, set a blistering pace but Harding, a 1:48 800m runner, bided his time and unleashed his winning move down the back straight on the final lap.

Harding posted 4:10.50 to take gold today followed by Anthony, who was rewarded with a near seven-second PB of 4:11.48 for silver. Karsen Vesty (Hastings) grabbed bronze in 4:13.92.

In her first race over the mile distance 14-year-old Boh Ritchie made history by becoming the richly deserved inaugural winner of the women’s U20 New Zealand mile. The Hamilton City Hawks AC athlete overcome her club-mate Jemima Antoniazzi courtesy of a blistering kick finish over the final 100m.

Ritchie secured gold in 5:02.69 with Antoniazzi in silver 5:04.26. Feidling Moa’s Emma Ferguson completed the podium in bronze (5:06.20).

Felix McDonald (Athletics Taieri) soared out to an eye-catching personal best and meeting record of 7.61m (+1.6m/s) to win the men’s long jump. The 2020 national champion added 6cm to his previous best and advanced to number one on the New Zealand rankings for 2022.

National champion Amy Robertson produced a quality run to win the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.78 (-1.7m/s).

Tapenisa Havea, the latest emerging athlete from the seemingly never-ending production line of New Zealand throwing talent, set a meeting record and a near half-a-metre PB in the women’s shot. The 18-year from South Canterbury AC hurled a mighty 15.92m in round three to surpass the meet record of Tokyo Olympic sixth place finisher Maddi Wesche.

Holly Manning maintained her two-lap dominance this domestic season to claim top spot in 2:06.57. The Hastings AC athlete who two weeks ago clinched first at Potts Classic eased comfortably clear of nearest pursuer Jenny Hauke (2:09.10).

In the women’s high jump, in-form Keely O’Hagan (Christchurch Old Boys) soared clear with her third attempt at 1.83m to bank a season’s best mark.

