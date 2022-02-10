He Wawata Mō Ngā Wheturangicalling Future Māori Leaders In The Field Of Cultural Heritage

Press Release – Auckland War Memorial Museum

Applications are now open for the Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship, offered by the Kawharu Foundation in partnership with Auckland Museum.

The $10,000 grant is open to students of Māori descent who are studying full-time at undergraduate or graduate level at a New Zealand university or wānanga and have an interest in cultural heritage.

Sir Hugh Kawharu was an inspirational leader who was involved with Auckland Museum for more than 30 years as a Trust Board member, guiding matters affecting Māori and enabling Māori aspirations. The purpose of the scholarship is to support and encourage Māori research and leadership, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.

In addition to the grant, the successful recipient could receive the benefit of an academic mentor for the duration of the candidate’s studies. It is anticipated that the scholarship candidate will undertake a research project in an area of relevance to the Museum’s collections, which will form part of their studies and contribute to the completion of their degree.

Criteria for selection

In consultation with the Kawharu Foundation, Auckland Museum will select a scholarship recipient and research project in accordance with the following criteria:

• Demonstrated link to an area of research within the Museum’s collections, departments, and histories

• Demonstrated link between their proposed course of study and Māori scholarship

• Preferably, a connection to Māori social development and community engagement

Consistent with the Foundation’s objectives, applicants will also be assessed on the basis of:

• academic excellence and the potential to succeed in scholarly/curatorial research;

• leadership ability and integrity, including the respect of peers; and

• potential contribution to the field of museology and taonga, to knowledge of communities and iwi, to land and heritage, and/or other areas within the scope of the Museum’s collections and departments.

Applications close at 5pm Wednesday 9 March 2022. To apply visit www.aucklandmuseum.com/sir-hugh-kawharu-scholarship

For further information about Sir Hugh, the Foundation and its objectives, see www.kawharufoundation.org.nz

