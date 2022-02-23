Auckland Scoop
Have You Seen Carey-Ann?

February 23, 2022

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for any sightings or information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Carey-Ann.

Her family and Police have concerns given her age and the length of time Carey-Ann hasn’t been in touch.

Police are appealing to Carey-Ann to make contact to let us know she’s OK.

We are also appealing to anyone who has had any contact with her, to get in touch.

Carey-Ann is described as medium build, about 174cm tall with a scar above her left eye.

There have been reported sightings of the 14-year-old around Myers Park in central Auckland.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220208/9471.

Police and her family just want to make sure she’s OK.

