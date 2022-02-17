Auckland Scoop
Network

Guptill, Ferguson Return For Home Ford Trophy Stretch

February 17, 2022Entertainment, PressRelease

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

The ACES have returned home from a successful trip to Dunedin and now take on Canterbury in two Ford Trophy clashes at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

The sides will first square off on Friday 18th before doing it all again on Sunday 20th February.

Four games in seven days present the opportunity to build on the ACES recent Plunket Shield form, having secured a pair of outright victories to start the four-day campaign.

Simon Keene, who took match figures of 7-38 on Plunket Shield debut earlier this week, joins the 50-over squad for the first time.

Experienced duo Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson return to the squad as the ACES push for a Grand Final spot.

All matches will be played behind closed doors under the Red Phase of the Protection Framework.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more