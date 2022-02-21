Greens Win Support For Our Cities’ Cultural Infrastructure

Press Release – Green Party

The Greens welcome targeted support for music venues, bars, cafes, theatres and the people who bring them alive, as announced by the Minister of Finance today.

Last week, Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick delivered an open letter co-signed by more than 60 owner-operators, venues and representative bodies to Minister Robertson, with four suggested solutions to ensure the heart and soul of our cities survived the Omicron outbreak. It has since been signed by an additional 1,300+ New Zealanders, organisations and businesses.

“Time and again, the little guy has shouldered the cost of this pandemic while asset holders have made record profits. The Government has the tools to re-balance this,” said Chlöe Swarbrick.

“While this support is a lifeline – fulfilling two of the four asks in our letter – it’s critical this aid doesn’t just end up a subsidy to commercial landlords. I continue to encourage the Government to adopt tools to enable sensible rent reductions to be negotiated, as they did in 2021. That’s what getting through this together without increasing inequality looks like.

“I’m proud of the solidarity and organisation I’ve seen among my communities and across the country to rally for this support. This win can and should be chalked up to working together to get through some of the toughest moments in many of our lifetimes.

“The work continues.”

