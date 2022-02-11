Good Intentions But Bad Timing

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

It’s hard to argue with the good intentions and Government’s pledge to put more money in our lowest wage earners’ pockets with a $1.20 an hour increase, but the timing is wrong, said Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“We all accept the aspirations to do better for workers but the timing is out of step with business reality and recognising so many enterprises are walking a precipitous path to stay solvent in this new period of heightened uncertainty,” he said.

“It is easy for a government to tell businesses to put more money into the weekly minimum pay packet which will add thousands and thousands if not millions to wage bills for businesses still on a road to recovery.”

Good employers have been innovative in creating workplaces where wellbeing and fairness underpin their way of operating and are leaning towards creating prosperous futures that value skills, adaptability, love of learning and productivity.

“Businesses of today value their workers beyond an hourly wage rate and are moving to support those who are willing and able to build careers no matter where they started their working lives.” Mr Barnett said.

