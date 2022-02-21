Give Us RATs For The Good Of Families, Business, And The Economy

Press Release – Auckland Chamber of Commerce

Stay at home isolation rules are breaking the backbone of our economy as SMEs are crippled by worker absenteeism because government has determined who and what sectors can access rapid antigen tests (RAT).

“For the good of families, the good of business and the good of the economy, let’s get some clarity over who is a close contact and needs to isolate, and those who could be at work if only they could access a daily RAT,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“It is untenable to punish business and cut off their earnings because of health officials’ tardiness in ensuring these return-to-work tests are available in mass supply for all like they are in other countries living with the virus.”

Mr Barnett noted that RATs are going to be used at testing stations and made more widely available “to those who fit the appropriate clinical criteria” while the economy chokes from a de facto closedown.

“Government, you need to engage with business and tell us when and how we will have access to RATs and any other testing technology to get every worker back on the job. This is essential and critical to recovery,” he said.

