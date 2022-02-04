Five Finalists To Present To Sir Bill English And Lisa King In Live ‘What’s Your Impact?’ Competition Judging Panel

Press Release – BDO New Zealand

The top five finalists have been announced for the inaugural ‘What’s your impact’ competition – backed by BDO and ImpactLab. The competition will see $25,000 worth of ImpactLab’s GoodMeasure service awarded for free to a New Zealand based charity or for-purpose organisation.

The five finalists will present at an online judging panel at 12pm on 23 February 2022 that includes Sir Bill English, ImpactLab founder, Founder of Eat my Lunch Lisa King, as well as Henry McClintock and Justin Martin, BDO’s not-for-profit experts. This will be open to members of the public and will be an opportunity for finalists to learn from each others’ impact journeys as well as receive guidance from our expert judging panel.

Chosen from over 40 entries, the five ‘What’s your impact?’ competition finalists are:

START Taranaki

START Taranaki is a community-based NGO delivering a Supervision with Activity (SwA) programme on contract with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Oranga Tamariki to high level and recidivist youth offenders. S.T.A.R.T Taranaki’s wilderness programme uses a wilderness intervention to allow young people to completely detach from their everyday environment, and places emphasis on building meaningful relationships between staff and participants.

The judges felt that START Taranaki had a clear strategic plan, had strong relationships with community parties, and were ready for the next stage of their impact journey.

Nisa

Nisa is a social enterprise and underwear label, employing women from refugee and migrant backgrounds in their Wellington workshop. The organisation’s dream is to build an alumni of former employees who go on to inspire their own communities and start their own businesses. The judges liked how Nisa is focussed on better understanding its impact in order to grow and further its cause.

Friendship House Trust

Friendship House has worked in South Auckland for 40 years, primarily in the family harm space and violence prevention programmes for male perpetrators of family harm. They also offer social work and counselling to people who are vulnerable as a result of family harm, and aim to give men the tools needed to make positive choices in their lives. The judges felt that Friendship House is working on a significant national issue and liked the organisation’s strong vision, and how employees at all levels had the opportunity to provide input to the strategic plan.

Hōhepa Canterbury

Hōhepa Canterbury is a well-established provider of services and support to people with an intellectual disability and/or autism. Its practices, anthroposophical inspiration, and commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi Te Tiriti o Waitangi create its distinctive approach to working with people with disability. The organisation is very interested in capturing data-driven insights in order to further increase its impact – something that ImpactLab’s GoodMeasure service is very driven by.

Arthritis New Zealand

Arthritis New Zealand aims “to improve the life of every person affected by arthritis”. It is a national charity that provides information, advice and support to people diagnosed with any of the more than 140 forms of arthritis. The organisation impacts over 700,000 Kiwis and works across communities. Having been through a period of change, Arthritis NZ is now ready for a closer understanding of its impact.

The winning organisation will work with ImpactLab over the course of three to six months to produce a GoodMeasure impact report which will include their social return on investment figure and other key data points. The winner will also attend a workshop with ImpactLab to discuss the findings in greater detail.

Register to view the online judging webinar here on 23 February 2022. The winner will be announced on 24 February 2022.

About BDO

BDO offers a wide range of business and corporate advisory services to large corporate organisations, Government & Public Sector entities, private businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual clients across a wide range of industry sectors.

In New Zealand, BDO can offer the expertise of more than 90 partners, supported by over 850 staff. We are one of New Zealand’s largest networks of independently-owned accounting practices, with offices in Kerikeri, Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Invercargill.

Our service lines include: Audit & Assurance, Corporate Finance, Tax, Advisory, Forensic Services, Risk Advisory, Business Recovery & Insolvency, HR Services and Information Systems. We also focus on a range of industries and specialisations, including: Automotive, Agribusiness; Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Not-for-Profit, Professional Services, Real Estate & Construction, Retail, Technology, Entertainment & Telecommunications; and Tourism, Sports & Leisure.

International BDO network

The global network has 1,600 offices in 162 countries and more than 73,000 people provide advisory services throughout the world.

Service provision within the international BDO network of independent member firms (‘the BDO network’) is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium with its statutory seat in Brussels. Each of BDO International Limited (the governing entity of the BDO network), Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA and the member firms is a separate legal entity and has no liability for another such entity’s acts or omissions. Nothing in the arrangements or rules of the BDO network shall constitute or imply an agency relationship or a partnership between BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA and/or the member firms of the BDO network.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms.

About ImpactLab

ImpactLab was established in 2018, with a shared commitment to improving social impact for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We were created to empower funders and service providers to make informed, data driven decisions – and we know that to make better decisions for our communities, that it’s crucial to consider both the human stories and the hard facts that support them.

The team at ImpactLab combine powerful analytics, the best scientific evidence, and qualitative data from our clients about their communities to help people do good, better.

CEO, Maria English, leads the experienced team of researchers and data scientists with service delivery and product development experience, so that impact can be quantified in a truly meaningful way. Our Board, chaired by Sir Bill English, ensures we keep focused on what matters: supporting organisations to do the most good.

Our GoodMeasure Tool

Through the GoodMeasure tool, ImpactLab enables organisations and funders to understand and communicate the good they are achieving for the populations they serve.

GoodMeasure provides organisations with a powerful tool to communicate the value of the need they are addressing: social value – the sum total of good they achieve, and the Social Return on Investment (SROI) – the good they achieve against the cost it takes them to achieve this good.

GoodMeasure enables funders to value each dollar they invest. It uses data from service providers, matched against a library of quantified impact values and individualised population values to generate a total social value, and an SROI, that is comparable across services, wellbeing domains, and time. It benchmarks what good is being done, and allows insights into what is driving that good.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url