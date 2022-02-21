Auckland Scoop
Network

Fatal Crash – Northern Motorway, Auckland

February 21, 2022Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a fatal crash on the Northern Motorway, Auckland.

The incident occurred at 6am in the northbound lanes just past Constellation Drive where a vehicle has collided with a truck.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

No other injuries are reported.

The motorway is closed northbound and diversions are in place at
Constellation Drive.

Motorists can expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more