Fatal Crash – Northern Motorway, Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a fatal crash on the Northern Motorway, Auckland.

The incident occurred at 6am in the northbound lanes just past Constellation Drive where a vehicle has collided with a truck.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

No other injuries are reported.

The motorway is closed northbound and diversions are in place at

Constellation Drive.

Motorists can expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.

