Fatal Crash, Alfriston – Counties Manukau

February 6, 2022

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can confirm that one person has died following a serious crash on Mill Road, Alfriston last night.

Emergency services were notified of the two vehicle crash at around 10:50pm.

One person died at the scene.

Two others received serious injuries and a further two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is forecast around the country over the next week. Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions.

