Every Business Is Critical, Every Worker Is Essential

February 15, 2022Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Chambers across New Zealand have stated clearly that every business is essential, and every worker is critical to their family and their place of work.

Every employee and employer should have access to Rapid Antigen Testing and following a daily test where required be able to front up to work every day.

Without this, businesses will face closure due to staff shortages and other will face failure due to loss of revenue.

Government must understand this and respond urgently.

