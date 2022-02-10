E-scooter Operator Neuron Announces Integration With Google Maps To Help Riders Better Plan Their Trips Across NZ

Press Release – Neuron Mobility

Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility is announcing an integration with Google Maps, which will allow their users to easily locate their nearest e-scooter or e-bike, giving them better access to a convenient first and last-mile transport option.It will be available across all four New Zealand cities – Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Hamilton – from today.

Recent research in New Zealand has highlighted that 65% of Neuron riders found that e-scooters help extend their range of travel. They also provide a valuable first or last-mile solution, connecting riders to other forms of public transport. This latest integration will help riders to better plan their journeys across different modes of transport and make taking an e-scooter or e-bike even easier.

Riders in all four Neuron’s New Zealand cities will now be able to better plan their journey in real-time using Google Maps. The service highlights a user’s nearest e-scooter or e-bike, directions and information on how long it will take them to reach it from their previous stop, calculates price estimates based on selected route, the battery range and expected arrival time at their destination. After selecting a vehicle on the map, users will be redirected to the Neuron app for unlocking and payment.

Since launching in New Zealand in January 2020, Neuron’s e-scooters have been widely embraced, helping hundreds of thousands of riders across the country to get around in a safe, sustainable and socially-distanced way. Across the country, rider data has shown that 475% of trips have already directly replaced a car journey, saving an estimated 50 tonnes of CO2. By making it simpler than ever to ditch the car in favour of an e-scooter and public transport, it’s hoped that this figure can continue to rise over the course of this year.

The integration will be available to Google Maps users across 16 cities worldwide, with more to follow later in the year.

Richard Hannah, Head of ANZ for Neuron said: “We are delighted to be integrating our e-scooter and e-bike services in New Zealand with Google Maps. Since launching in New Zealand our vehicles have rapidly become a go-to solution for first and last-mile journeys, providing a convenient link between home or work and their nearest bus stop or train station.

“By integrating our service with Google Maps we are making it simpler, and more convenient, than ever before to make an e-scooter or e-bike part of your journey.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url