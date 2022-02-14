Do I Need A COVID-19 Test?

Press Release – NRHCC

As COVID-19 cases increase and testing centres and laboratories come under pressure, Aucklanders are being asked to follow public health advice on whether they need a test.

The Northern Region Health Coordination (NRHCC) says it’s important testing resources at Community Testing Centres, General Practices, and Urgent Care Clinics are focused on those who need to be tested.

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

have COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose);

are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19;

have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;

are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order (e.g. a border or MIQ worker);

work directly with COVID-19 patients;

are attending a procedure or appointment at a public hospital, and have been asked to get a test; or

have been told to get a test by a Health Official

Dr Andrew Old, Chief Clinical Officer for the NRHCC, said: “With the high numbers of daily cases in Auckland we understand that people may be feeling anxious, but we are asking everyone to follow this advice and help us ensure the right people get access to testing. If you have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested. In order to manage demand, people who do not meet the criteria may be turned away.

“We are expecting high demand at our 17 community testing centres over the next few days and weeks, so are encouraging anyone coming to be prepared for a wait, for example by bringing food and water, and games or books for children to make the wait easier. You can also speed up the process by bringing ID (one for every person who is being tested) and having your NHI number ready to give to staff.

“We understand that extended waiting times can be frustrating but we ask that you are patient with our testing staff who are working as quickly and as carefully as they can.

“You are also required to stay home until you get a negative result. Although most results are returned within 1-2 days, results can take longer so please be patient. If you have not been notified of your result after 5 days, contact your GP or primary care provider.”

For up-to-date information on community testing centres in Auckland, visit www.covid19testing.nz.For up-to-date info on all testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

You can also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

