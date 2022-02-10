Demolition Experts In Auckland

Press Release – DKL Projects

Auckland’s urban landscape is constantly evolving. New Zealand’s biggest city’s rural roots have not been apparent for quite some time as the city’s ever-expanding borders continue to envelop surrounding areas. The city and its surrounding suburbs require this constant evolution to keep up with the increasing demands of its growing population. Housing supply issues mean that sections of land are being subdivided with the old houses being demolished to make room for high-density housing to quell the hot property market. Additional infrastructure such as motorway connections are being carved out to keep the flow of people moving, therefore increasing the city’s overall efficiency. Even the removal of antiquated commercial buildings to make way for more modern, well thought out replacements is all part of this evolutionary process.

All these vital aspects of construction and development require one thing – professional, efficient and expert demolition services. Demolition is one of the unspoken heroes of the construction industry. A well-planned and executed demolition provides a starting point for construction and can be the difference between a project moving along smoothly, or facing speed bumps, delays, and challenges that not only slow down the project but also cause budgets to balloon and haemorrhage. Auckland demolition experts DKL Construction have been providing their expert demolition services for over 25 years. Their team of experts are some of the most highly regarded in the industry, and can not only be trusted to perform a world-class demolition job, but they also make sure that all safety measures are taken into account before any work commences is done.

Demolition is more than just bringing down an old building with heavy machinery – it’s a carefully choreographed process with no room for error or unnecessary risk. The DKL Auckland Demolition Team pride itself on working closely with all their clients, making sure that they take every care necessary before starting work on any project to ensure everyone involved understands what needs doing and how best to approach it.

The Team Behind DKL Projects

Des Longville is the Managing Director of DKL Projects and has taken the time to staff the company with a range of highly qualified industry experts across the entire spectrum of demolition services. Having over 30 years of experience in earthworks himself, Des understands how important a competent team is. From General Manager Bruce Gardiner and Earthworks Project Manager Richard Green to Demolition and Asbestos Removal Project Manager Steve McSkimmings, the entire team at DKL projects has decades of experience under their belt and all can be considered masters of their craft.

What are Common Types of Demolition and How are They Performed?

There are a few different types of demolition projects.

Total demolition is the complete removal of a property or location. This is most often used in community redevelopment, such as when an old retail centre does not benefit a neighbourhood and land may be used to construct an apartment block, providing extra homes for the area. This may also be used in the case of demolishing an old home on a large section of land to subdivide the section and create more housing, or even retail/commercial spaces in some instances.

Selective or partial demolition involves removing specific parts of a structure. Some historical structures endure the test of time, while others do not. Perhaps there’s an especially old section of a business or community that isn’t performing as it should, but the overall structure still has plenty of life in it. Maybe it’s a building that serves a specific purpose, therefore you may only remove part of it and reuse the elements that are still fit for purpose.

Interior demolition is the process of deconstruction of certain sections of a building’s interior while preserving and protecting the outside structure. For example; walls, ceilings, separations, etc. This is a fantastic choice for expanding the floor area in a building or modernising the layout of older buildings while keeping their historic charm.

Dismantling, or deconstruction, is the process of dismantling a building or structure to preserve, recycle, or repurpose components. It’s considerably more time-consuming to deconstruct structures than it is to completely demolish buildings.

The use of explosives to bring down high-reach building structures is referred to as explosive demolition. This sort of demolition methodology will target the structural support of a building in order for it to collapse on itself.

DKL Projects Covers the Full Spectrum of Demolition Services

While DKL Projects have garnered their reputation for their high-quality demolition services, their skill sets don’t just end at the deconstruction of buildings. They offer additional services that are complementary to their demolition services – namely, earthworks and asbestos removal.

In a similar vein as demolition, well-executed earthworks are paramount to a project’s success. They are the literal foundation for a building project to commence. DKL Projects has the team and equipment for smooth earthworks to be carried out to set your project up for success.

When it comes to demolition, you are likely to be dealing with older buildings. With New Zealand’s construction turbulent history using asbestos, it is more than likely that these highly dangerous materials were used to construct the building. Whether it is in the popcorn ceilings, the floor’s vinyl lining, or in the concrete itself, the presence and removal of asbestos is something that needs to be taken very seriously. There are no shortcuts to the safe removal of asbestos, and DKL projects have all the experience to ensure that its removal is done safely and efficiently

As Auckland’s demolition experts, DKL Projects can offer a full service where their clients can rest assured knowing that all of their requirements are being taken care of by their team. From the initial planning stages through to completion and site clean-up, DKL Projects will work with you every step of the way to ensure that your Auckland excavation project runs smoothly from start to finish. For more information on DKL Projects services, visit their website today.

