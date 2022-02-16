Auckland Scoop
Network

Crash – Southwestern Motorway – Counties Manukau

February 16, 2022Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road.

All lanes are currently blocked southbound as a result of a crash.

Some injuries are reported however no further details about the injuries are available at this early stage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Southwestern Motorway with delays expected if travelling southbound.

A further update will be provided as soon as available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

