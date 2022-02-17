Crash, Dairy Flat Highway – Waitematā

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving two vehicles on Dairy

Flat Highway, near Durey Road, Albany.

The crash occurred at about 5.30pm.

There are currently no injuries to report.

The crash is blocking the northbound lane and it is expected to be some time

before the area is cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take an alternate route where

possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url