City Vision Selects Exciting New Councillor Candidates For The Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward

Press Release – City Vision

City Vision is delighted to announce our exciting Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor candidates, Julie Fairey and Redelond “Red” Tsounga. They will both bring fresh vision to enrich Auckland Council’s leadership from 2022 onwards.

Like the communities that they will represent, Julie and Red are dynamic and diverse. They are the community voices that are needed on Auckland Council as representatives for the two member Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward.

Julie Fairey lives in Mt Roskill and was first elected to the Puketāpapa Local Board of Auckland Council in 2010. She is an experienced and knowledgeable local government advocate, and currently chairs the local board. Julie has contributed to local efforts to win new bus routes, invest in climate action, and increase community input to council decisions. Julie is joined by Community Leader and Advocate Redelond “Red” Tsounga. Red came to Auckland as a refugee from the Republic of Congo and completed his education at the University of Auckland. He leads the organisation Aotearoa Africa Foundation as the current president and serves in the Multicultural Labour Organising Committee as the external lead organiser.

“Local government is all about sharing resources and decision-making locally,” Julie says. “I have been privileged to serve my local community on the Puketāpapa Local Board for four terms and have built up a body of knowledge of how the Auckland Council operates. I understand the responsibilities and role of a councillor, needing to be an effective local advocate but also to keep hold of the big picture of the Auckland region. I’m looking forward to taking my experience advocating for progressive issues and making positive changes to the regional level.”

Red’s background enables him to bring a refreshing new perspective and enthusiasm. He says: “New Zealand provided me and my family opportunities when we needed them and I welcome the chance to contribute to my community”

“For the past three years, I’ve been working in the Mt Albert/Eden and Puketāpapa areas focusing on community development. I also seek ways to improve the lives and situations of those wanting to be an active part of their community, and enable

them to take part and contribute to the wellbeing of Auckland. Better housing for our communities will be a focus. We need housing that provides space for families because that is a factor that affects the overall hauora of individuals, and the lives of

tamariki.

City Vision is a coalition of Labour, the Greens, and community independents standing for environmental restoration, outstanding community amenities, quality public transport, ownership of public assets, strong social justice, and for local

communities to have a real say. City Vision contests local government elections on the Auckland Isthmus.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url