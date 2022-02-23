Bowlers Battle For Final Selection

Press Release – Bowls New Zealand

The Bowls New Zealand High Performance squad will gather at the Rocky Nook Bowling Club in Auckland on the 12th and 13th March, for their second and final pre-Commonwealth Games Trial.

The Bowls New Zealand selectors Peter Belliss and Phillip Skoglund have named ten men and eight women, who will have the opportunity to push for the selection to be named in the Commonwealth Games side.

Head Coach, Mike Kernaghan said, “During the last trial, it was clear that every player has been putting in the hard yards, we expect to see the same at the upcoming trial and are confident that whoever is selected for the New Zealand team will represent our country with distinction”.

Chris LeLievre will be able to travel from where he is domiciled in Australia to attend this trial, however Ali Forsyth and Katelyn Inch are unable to do so.

The selected players for this trial are;

Men: Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Seamus Curtin, Mike Galloway, Tony Grantham, Andrew Kelly, Gary Lawson, Chris Le Lievre, Ray Martin, Shannon McIlroy, and Lance Pascoe.

Women: Tayla Bruce, Selina Goddard, Kimberley Hemingway, Clare Hendra, Leeane Poulson, Val Smith, Nicole Toomey, and Debbie White.

A team of five men and five women will be nominated to the NZOC for approval to compete at the Commonwealth Games following the conclusion of the trial.

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.

New Zealand bowlers have a long and proud history of success in the international arena and will be looking to build on this success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where the New Zealand Team will compete for 11 Medals.

