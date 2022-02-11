Bach Musica NZ Presents A Powerful And Moving Programme For 2022

Press Release – Bach Musica

Bach Musica NZ returns this year with a full season of concerts showcasing the remarkable talents of New Zealand’s only combined choir and orchestra. The 2022 season with seven concerts across the year will take audiences on a musical journey around the globe with music that will enrich and inspire.

Kicking off the 2022 season on 26 March, Bach Musica NZ present their Opera Gala, a spectacular celebration of opera across three nights at St-Matthew-in-the-City. A rare chance to see Bach Musica NZ perform in this stunning church acoustic, this Opera Gala includes arias, choruses, and scenes from some of the greatest operas ever written: Tosca and Madama Butterfly (Puccini), La Traviata and Nabucco (Verdi), Peter Grimes (Britten), Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni), and Der Rosenkavalier (Strauss). The programme for this Opera Gala was designed by the talented Lindy Tennent-Brown, who will also be the pianist. There will now be three performances with a line-up of internationally renowned soloists – sopranos Amelia Berry and Amanda Atlas, mezzo Sarah Court, tenor Patrick Power and baritone James Harrison. Also featured are up-and-coming NZ stars soprano Alexandra Francis and tenor Taylor Wallbank and Murray Shaw in the role of Master of Ceremony. The Bach Musica NZ chorus will be conducted by Rita Paczian.

The rest of this year’s magnificent programme, which will take place at the Auckland Town Hall’s Great Hall, are conducted by the exceptionally gifted Conductor and Music Director of Bach Musica NZ, Rita Paczian. After opening in March, the programme continues in April with a performance of Schumann’s Requiem (NZ premiere), Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and Vivaldi’s Guitar Concerto. In July the ensemble will perform Handel’s dramatic Baroque oratorio Samson. In September audiences can witness a world premiere of the 2019 Symphony by Hungarian composer Gabor Tolnay, Piazzolla’s famous tangos Adiós Nonino & Escolaso, and Duruflé’s sublime Requiem in its version for full symphony orchestra, chorus and soloists. The season comes to a close in December with a concert titled Best of Bach. It includes his Magnificat, Violin Concert in E, Flute Concerto and the triumphant opening chorus from his Christmas Oratorio.

“After two years of disrupted performances we are eager to bring our legendary Music for the Soul back to you. In spite of Omicron we have started rehearsals again, and our three Opera Gala concerts will go ahead, even at alert level RED. It is time to bring music back into the lives of all of us!” – Conductor and Music Director, Rita Paczian.

Alongside its concert series, Bach Musica NZ also presents four workshops throughout the year for music enthusiasts of all levels to learn from the best in a fun and supportive environment. 2022’s workshops include a Conducting Workshop on 26 February, Singing Workshops on 28 May (Rutter Requiem) and 29 October (Schubert Mass in G Major), and a Sight-Reading Workshop on 11 June.

Bach Musica NZ’s full programme can be found here.

