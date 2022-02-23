Avanti Finance Wins Non-Bank Lender Of The Year At 2022 NZMA Awards

Press Release – Avanti Finance

February 18, 2022, Auckland, NZ: Avanti Finance has been announced as the winner of the NZ Non-Bank Lender of the Year category at the most recent New Zealand Mortgage Awards.

This yearly awards ceremony recognises those advisers, brokers, lenders and business development managers, among others, who have shown significant growth over the preceding 12 months.

In the case of the Non-Bank Lender of the Year Award, entrants were asked to demonstrate their performance through:

business achievements in the third party distribution channel including service levels, turnaround times and product ranges

year over year growth and market share in the third party distribution channel

service innovations including but not limited to technology, adviser communications, training and development

overall support of and contribution to the third party distribution channel

demonstration of positive impact on the wider community

“We’ve grown significantly over the last year, increasing our loan book by a large margin and continuing to provide customer-focused products and excellent service to our introducer network,” explains Stephen Massey, Head of Distribution at Avanti Finance.

“We’ve always been an introducer-led business, so we work hard to listen to our introducers and provide them with the products they and their customers need – especially during periods of change that recent legal updates and, of course, COVID, has created.”

“One of our biggest milestones has been the introduction of ALF, our new application software, which has been designed specifically to improve the loan experience for our advisers and brokers; speeding up turnaround times, increasing transparency about the loan process, and generally ensuring that our introducers have the information they need, when they need it.”

“These innovations are a big part of what makes us leaders in the non-bank space.”

Avanti Finance also received a second award that night, with Mark Nolan of the South Island team receiving an Excellence award for his work as a Business Development Manager.

“Mark has many years of experience in the adviser space and it’s no surprise to me that he’s been recognised for his passion, dedication and support of his South Island advisers,” says Julia Winterbottom, Head of Property at Avanti Finance.

“It’s humbling to see Avanti make such huge strides in the market. I’m grateful to our introducers and our staff for making Avanti the NZ success story it is today,” concludes Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

