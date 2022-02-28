Auckland Landmarks To Light Up For Ukraine

Press Release – Auckland Council

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum will light up in solidarity for the people of Ukraine from tonight Monday 28 February until Wednesday 2 March.

“I am pleased to announce that after talking yesterday with representatives from these key landmarks that Auckland will light up for Ukraine over the next three nights”, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said today.

“The war waged against the people of Ukraine by Putin is Europe’s darkest hour since World War II and stands condemned by the world.

“In lighting up our skies, we send our unequivocal support for the freedom, independence and sovereignty of Ukrainians who are experiencing an unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression from Putin. It is also an expression of our admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Ukrainians based in Aotearoa are experiencing incredible distress for their homeland and their family and friends who live there. The display of Ukraine’s flag colours demonstrates our support for them as their people suffer from destruction and loss of lives as the attack on Ukraine continues.”

