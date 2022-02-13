Auckland Harbour Bridge Reopens, Drivers Urged To Remain Cautious

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi confirms that the Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened. Speed restrictions are in place and drivers are being urged to remains cautious, with strong winds still affecting the region.

Waka Kotahi crews reopened the bridge to traffic at 2pm today, with wind gusts dropping below permitted levels for safe use of the bridge.

A maximum wind gust of 109km/h was recorded at the bridge at 10:45am, well in excess of the 90km/h threshold for safe use.

“We want to thanks motorists for their understanding and patience during this severe weather event. Closing the Harbour Bridge is not a decision we take lightly, but it was necessary in order to keep everyone safe today,” says Waka Kotahi National Emergency Management Team leader Mark Owen.

Waka Kotahi is continuing to work closely with MetService to monitor conditions.

Motorists should plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will continue to be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

