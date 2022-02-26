Auckland Scoop
Network

Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens after protest

February 26, 2022Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police Spokesperson:

Police actively engaged with the protest organisers this morning to deter them from unlawfully crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

In order to avoid escalating the situation and thus creating further
significant safety risks to the public, Police closely monitored the group as they walked along the two outside lanes of the Harbour Bridge and all
southbound lanes were closed in order to manage safety risks.

The protestors are now gathering in Victoria Park as planned and Auckland Harbour Bridge and motorway are now reopening.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more