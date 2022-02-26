Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens after protest

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police Spokesperson:

Police actively engaged with the protest organisers this morning to deter them from unlawfully crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

In order to avoid escalating the situation and thus creating further

significant safety risks to the public, Police closely monitored the group as they walked along the two outside lanes of the Harbour Bridge and all

southbound lanes were closed in order to manage safety risks.

The protestors are now gathering in Victoria Park as planned and Auckland Harbour Bridge and motorway are now reopening.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url