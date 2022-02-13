Auckland Harbour Bridge Remains Closed As Winds Increase

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi advises that the Auckland Harbour Bridge remains closed, with high winds continuing to affect the area.

Wind is currently gusting in excess of 105km/h on the bridge, and is expected to increase before abating this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with MetService to monitor wind speeds, and road crews are ready to re-open the bridge as soon as the high winds have passed and it is safe for traffic to use.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will continue to be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url