Auckland Harbour Bridge Closed – Delay Non-essential Travel

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi has closed the Aucklanders Harbour Bridge following the arrival of predicted severe wind gusts in the region.

The bridge will remain closed until winds abate to levels safe for travel.

Waka Kotahi’s current bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90km/h or higher are affecting the bridge.

Waka Kotahi National Emergency Response Team leader Mark Owen says Waka Kotahi will continue to monitor conditions closely.

The Western Ring Route, on State Highways 16 and 18, remains open. However, with severe winds and heavy rain affecting the entire region, people are urged to delay all non-essential travel.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will also be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

