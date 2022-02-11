ASB Polyfest To Go Digital For 2022

Press Release – ASB Polyfest

New Zealand’s largest secondary schools’ cultural competition, ASB Polyfest, will be an online digital event for the public this year. While this is a change from the huge crowds that usually frequent the iconic festival, it allows students and schools the opportunity to perform on an ASB Polyfest stage in 2022.

As a result of Covid-19 red traffic light restrictions, ASB Polyfest will livestream its four-day programme, scheduled for the Manukau Sports Bowl from 23-26 March, with participating cultural groups performing in front of ASB Polyfest judges only, and family and friends able to watch performances live online.

Polyfest Trust Chairperson, Robert Solomone says this year’s festival has a contingency plan for every scenario under current traffic light restrictions and that school groups will be able to perform on stage within the Ministry of Health guidelines, with the public watching at home via livestream.

Mr Solomone, who is also the Principal of Alfriston College, says “this year’s festival is not about the size of the event, it’s about the opportunity for our students to participate and to do that in a safe environment”.

ASB Polyfest Events Director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu, says the event’s digital strategy, which includes a livestream service from each of the cultural stages, ensures that family and friends of student performers can watch their loved ones perform live.

“We have started conversations with our stage co-ordinators and schools, and as we prepare for a digital event,” says Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu. “This includes going through entry and exit plans for schools coming onsite to the Manukau Sports Bowl and following all the current advice and regulations from the Ministry of Health”.

Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says, “The 2022 ASB Polyfest event theme will still be centered around FAMILY, a theme which will resonate with the ASB Polyfest community, schools and stakeholders.”

Key Details:

Dates: 23-26 March 2022

Place: Manukau Sports Bowl, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau

Website: www.asbpolyfest.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url