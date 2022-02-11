A Weekend Of Opportunity For New HEARTS

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

The Auckland HEARTS have named an extended squad ahead of this weekend’s doubleheader with the Canterbury Magicians at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

After twin washouts in New Plymouth last week, the HEARTS are now out of Grand Final contention and will look to the future.

A weekend of opportunity sees six uncapped players join the squad, many of whom were denied a debut by rain last week.

Anna Browning, Sydney Bultitude, Prue Catton, Breearne Illing, Emma Irwin and Amberly Parr are all poised to make their List-A debuts against the Magicians.

Lauren Down and Fran Jonas are unavailable due to WHITEFERNS commitments, while Holly Huddleston remains unavailable due to work responsibilities.

Katie Perkins, the HEARTS all-time leader in 50-over appearances, will captain the side in Down’s absence.

All matches will be played behind closed doors under the Red Phase of the Protection Framework.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield | vs. Canterbury Magicians

12 & 13 February | Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval

Bella Armstrong

Jane Barnett

Anna Browning

Sydney Bultitude

Prue Catton

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Breearne Illing

Emma Irwin

Arlene Kelly

Amberly Parr

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

