A Weekend Of Opportunity For New HEARTS
Press Release – Auckland Cricket
The Auckland HEARTS have named an extended squad ahead of this weekend’s doubleheader with the Canterbury Magicians at Kennards Hire Community Oval.
After twin washouts in New Plymouth last week, the HEARTS are now out of Grand Final contention and will look to the future.
A weekend of opportunity sees six uncapped players join the squad, many of whom were denied a debut by rain last week.
Anna Browning, Sydney Bultitude, Prue Catton, Breearne Illing, Emma Irwin and Amberly Parr are all poised to make their List-A debuts against the Magicians.
Lauren Down and Fran Jonas are unavailable due to WHITEFERNS commitments, while Holly Huddleston remains unavailable due to work responsibilities.
Katie Perkins, the HEARTS all-time leader in 50-over appearances, will captain the side in Down’s absence.
All matches will be played behind closed doors under the Red Phase of the Protection Framework.
Hallyburton Johnstone Shield | vs. Canterbury Magicians
12 & 13 February | Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval
Bella Armstrong
Jane Barnett
Anna Browning
Sydney Bultitude
Prue Catton
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Breearne Illing
Emma Irwin
Arlene Kelly
Amberly Parr
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
