2022 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars Announced

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, 22 February 2022 — Fulbright New Zealand is proud to announce the 2022 Fulbright New Zealand Scholar and Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Scholar Award recipients. Each scholar will head to the US to pursue independent research at various US institutions, forming international collaborations to solve some of the world’s most challenging issues.

The 2022 cohort joins the Fulbright NZ Scholars from 2020 and 2021 whose travel was delayed by Covid.

The 2022 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars are:

Apo Aporosa

Apo Aporosa from Kirikiriroa will investigate both the hepatotoxicity linked to kava consumption, and culturally informed therapeutic interventions to reducing post-traumatic stress disorder amongst post-combat soldiers at various institutions in Hawai’i.

Apo is a lecturer and researcher at Te Huataki Waiora School of Health and Te Kura Whatu Oho Mauri School of Psychology at the University of Waikato.

Tago Mharapara

Tago Mharapara from Auckland will study the integration of research evidence into the health policymaking process at Brown University’s Policy Lab in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tago is a Research Lecturer at Auckland University of Technology.

Rachel Simon-Kumar

Rachel Simon-Kumar from Auckland will research a feminist political science project called the ‘Ethnic Minority Women in New Zealand Politics Project’ at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Rachel is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland.

The 2022 Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Scholar is:

Will Flavell (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto)

Will Flavell from Te Atatū South, Tāmaki Makaurau will research how language, culture, and identity feature in the schooling experiences of Native American Youth at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Will is the Kaihautū Māori at Te Hononga Akoranga COMET Auckland and elected to the Henderson-Massey Local Board.

The Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Scholar Award is for a New Zealand academic, artist or professional to lecture and/or conduct research at a US institution in the field of Indigenous Development.

Fulbright New Zealand Scholar awards are unique in that they are available for research in any field. Academics, professionals, and artists are encouraged to apply. At the heart of these scholarships is the goal to forge international collaboration and for all recipients to have a transformational impact in their area of expertise.

The 2022 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars will be honoured at the annual Fulbright Award Ceremony in June (date to be announced) alongside the rest of the 2022 Fulbright New Zealand cohort (to be announced in June).

