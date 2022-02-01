$1 Reserve! Commercial Units For Sale Offer ‘blank Canvas’ In CBD Apartment Hotspot

Press Release – Bayleys

Two brand-new commercial units for sale by one-dollar reserve auction in a flagship apartment precinct in Auckland’s city centre have been described as a ‘blank canvas’ for future owners.

Available for individual purchase with vacant possession, the units in the SugarTree Lane development lie in the heart of an area that is a major focus of the CBD’s fast-growing residential population.

With its three residential towers – Prima, Centro and Altro – the SugarTree apartment precinct in the city block bounded by Union, Cook and Nelson streets is home to 2,000 residents.

This catchment, combined with flexible City Centre zoning and the versatility of the yet-to-be-fitted units, has seen the properties tipped for a wide range of potential uses.

Principal Units 10 and 11 at 147 Nelson Street, Auckland CBD, are being marketed for sale individually, through Dean Budd, Natasha Sathyan and Damien Bullick of Bayleys Auckland Central.

Sale will be by way of a one-dollar reserve auction on Wednesday 9 March.

Budd said the offering consisted of two newly constructed freehold commercial units, of approximately 69 square metres and 100 square metres, on the ground floor of the SugarTree complex fronting Nelson Street.

“The un-fitted nature of these units offers purchasers huge flexibility for their future needs. They would be well suited for retail shops or convenience stores serving the large resident catchment. Alternatively, they could house small commercial offices or be used as depot or storage space or as a central distribution point for a business,” Budd said.

SugarTree Lane is located on the ridge overlooking central Auckland’s Victoria Quarter precinct, just a few hundred metres from SkyCity’s New Zealand International Convention Centre and close to major arterial routes and public transport links.

The development is one of several apartment blocks rising along Hobson and Nelson streets – including Union Green, Aura Apartments, Zest Apartments and Grace Victoria Quarter.

Sathyan said the location tapped into the density of the surrounding residential high-rises and offered easy access to the motorway network.

“It also offers convenient access to the wider CBD plus city fringe suburbs such as Ponsonby, St Marys Bay, Freemans Bay and Eden Terrace.

“The laneway at SugarTree Lane offers moderate foot traffic and all the amenities of Central Auckland are within a short walk,” Sathyan said.

Bullick said the CBD’s residential population was expected to continue to soar, meaning the properties’ central city location should continue to flourish.

“These impressive locational advantages are complemented by the new units’ quality construction, with exposed concrete floors with sealer, exposed concrete-slab ceilings, 60-minute fire rated internal wall partitions, aluminium powder-coated doors and tinted glazing.

“Both units have use of bathroom facilities, adding further flexibility and allowing new owners to optimise use of the available space,” Bullick said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

