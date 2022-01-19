Will O’Donnell And Anna Peterson Return For Team Auckland

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

With identical 4-4 records, the Auckland ACES and HEARTS are back on home turf to take on the Wellington Firebirds and Blaze at Kennards Hire Community Oval on Thursday.

The ACES welcome back batter Will O’Donnell, who has been named in his first squad for the summer.

With the ACES and Firebirds are locked at 16 points apiece, this showdown could go a long way to deciding who gets a spot in the Elimination Final.

Last night’s eight-run win over the Canterbury Magicians has the HEARTS sitting in third ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the unbeaten Blaze.

Anna Peterson returns to the squad, having missed the past four games due to injury, while Holly Huddleston remains unavailable due to work commitments.

Martin Guptill continues to work his way back from injury, while Kyle Jamieson is unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.

Gates open at 10 AM for the first ball at 11.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders are permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Thursday 20th January | Kennards Hire Community Oval

HEARTS vs. Blaze | 11.10 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Anna Browning

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Emma Irwin

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Thursday 20th January | Kennards Hire Community Oval

ACES vs. Firebirds | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Adithya Ashok

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

George Worker

