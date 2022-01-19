Will O’Donnell And Anna Peterson Return For Team Auckland
Press Release – Auckland Cricket
With identical 4-4 records, the Auckland ACES and HEARTS are back on home turf to take on the Wellington Firebirds and Blaze at Kennards Hire Community Oval on Thursday.
The ACES welcome back batter Will O’Donnell, who has been named in his first squad for the summer.
With the ACES and Firebirds are locked at 16 points apiece, this showdown could go a long way to deciding who gets a spot in the Elimination Final.
Last night’s eight-run win over the Canterbury Magicians has the HEARTS sitting in third ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the unbeaten Blaze.
Anna Peterson returns to the squad, having missed the past four games due to injury, while Holly Huddleston remains unavailable due to work commitments.
Martin Guptill continues to work his way back from injury, while Kyle Jamieson is unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.
Gates open at 10 AM for the first ball at 11.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders are permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.
Thursday 20th January | Kennards Hire Community Oval
HEARTS vs. Blaze | 11.10 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke
Bella Armstrong
Skye Bowden
Anna Browning
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Emma Irwin
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Thursday 20th January | Kennards Hire Community Oval
ACES vs. Firebirds | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke
Adithya Ashok
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Will O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
George Worker
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url