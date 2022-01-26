Whenua Tapu Earns Green Flag Status

Press Release – Porirua City Council

There will be a lot of pride coming from the green flag that will soon snap in the breeze at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

The cemetery in Porirua’s north is well-known for its peaceful atmosphere and tidy grounds – it has long been held up as one of Porirua’s jewels by staff who tend it, and the city’s residents.

This month Whenua Tapu was the recipient of a Green Flag award, an accreditation overseen by Recreation Aotearoa and given to parks and open spaces around New Zealand for reaching a benchmark standard for the management of a recreation area.

Porirua’s Parks & City Services Operations Manager Mark Hammond says the judges decided Whenua Tapu had attained the Green Flag level to be recognised as a welcoming and well-presented space for the community.

“We’ve known for some time that’s this is what Whenua Tapu is, as our staff there really work hard to make it a place that people can come to, to farewell or visit loved ones in a beautiful setting.

“But to get a Green Flag award is the icing on the cake – the reaction from our cemetery staff was one of real pride as this was a real team effort.

“It’s important to point out that this is not just about having it looking neat and tidy, but ensuring we have the right management plans and principles in place behind the scenes as well.”

All up, 24 open spaces around the country have met this standard for 2021/22. Whenua Tapu was one of three new parks to receive the accolade, now joining the likes of Auckland Domain, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth and Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay to be able display the Green Flag.

Mr Hammond says this year a “mystery shopper” will visit to ensure the Green Flag standard continues to be met.

Recently, Whenua Tapu’s chapel and crematorium re-opened after an extensive refurbishment, meaning that, along with the grounds, it also has a modern facility for families to attend.

