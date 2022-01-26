‘Whaea Debz’ Gets Top Billing On Orange Sky’s New Van After Nationwide Naming Competition

Press Release – Orange Sky

Orange Sky Aotearoa – a not-for-profit organisation providing free mobile laundry and shower services for people experiencing homelessness or doing it tough – has revealed the name of its newly launched van, ‘Whaea Debz’, following a national naming competition.

Aotearoa’s third Orange Sky van is named after Auckland local community hero Debbie Munroe, affectionately known as Whaea Debz, the founder of Waka of Caring drop-in centre in Manurewa that provides food, clothing, blankets, books and connection for those experiencing homelessness or hardship.

The competition called on Kiwis to honour a New Zealander making a difference in their community and attracted more than 80 entries nominating worthy local heroes.

Alongside Debbie, finalists sent to the competition judging panel included Fiona Anderson, whose support and volunteering within the Piha community spans 15-plus years, and Judge Andrew Becroft, a long-time legal advocate for the underrepresented in his former roles as Children’s Commissioner for New Zealand and Principal Youth Court Judge.

The competition judging panel included the Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff, Auckland City Mission Team Leader Homeless Service Wilf Holt, Orange Sky Aotearoa Volunteer Nicola Kueh and Simplicity Charitable Trustee Frances Arns.

‘Whaea Debz’ follows the Orange Sky tradition of bestowing its mobile vans with meaningful monikers – from inaugural Australian service ‘Sudsy’ back in 2014 to New Zealand’s first two hybrid vans: ‘Hugo’ in Auckland and ‘Hudson’ in Wellington.

‘Hugo’ honours The Hugo Charitable Trust, which allowed Orange Sky to start operations in Aotearoa, and ‘Hudson’ is named after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Wellington City Mission to acknowledge their generous support in launching the second Orange Sky service.

Local hero and youth worker Ms Munroe said it was heart-warming to be recognised by the community and have her name immortalised on an Orange Sky mobile van.

“It was a beautiful surprise and an absolute honour to have one of the Orange Sky vans named after me. I don’t do it for recognition, I am just doing what I feel everyone should be doing – helping those who need our support,” Ms Munroe said.

“I have been supporting the homeless, and those who are struggling, for 10 years now and it’s incredible to see how a meal and a warm, welcoming smile and korero can impact someone’s day.

“It is so simple to show someone kindness and turn their day around – the community is what brings us together,” she said.

The new van, supported by Simplicity Charitable Trust, enables Orange Sky to increase its availability in Tamaki Makaura from 17 to 25 shifts per week to support the nation’s most vulnerable communities.

Orange Sky Aotearoa Operations Manager Eddie Uini said the van-naming submissions highlighted the local heroes making an impact and creating a difference in their communities.

“In line with Orange Sky’s mission to positively connect communities, it’s an honour to recognise the individuals and organisations going above and beyond to support the community.

“The difference that Debbie and Waka of Caring have made in the last 10 years is nothing short of inspirational, and we’re pleased to be able to recognise all the amazing work by naming our third van after her.”

The naming announcement comes after Orange Sky last week announced its plans to triple its impact in Aotearoa by 2025, expanding its services to reach more communities in need.

