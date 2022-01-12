Auckland Scoop
UPDATE – Serious Crash, Karaka – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

11 January

Police can confirm a person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Karaka
this evening.

Police extends their sincere condolences to the person’s family and loved
ones.

One other person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital. Two
others were uninjured in the crash.

The intersection of Lewis Road and Charles Road remains blocked, and it is
likely to be closed to traffic for some time.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area
altogether.

Police will be making enquiries into what has occurred on behalf of the
Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

