Update On Albany Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police have charged a man as part of the homicide investigation launched in

Albany this morning.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the

North Shore District Court this afternoon.

At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not

yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim’s name at this

time.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Police expect to complete the scene examination on Vinewood Drive later today

and we would like to reassure the wider Albany community that Police are not

currently seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Police are limited in further comment as the matter is now before the Court.

