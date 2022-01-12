Update On Albany Homicide Investigation
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:
Police have charged a man as part of the homicide investigation launched in
Albany this morning.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the
North Shore District Court this afternoon.
At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not
yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim’s name at this
time.
A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.
Police expect to complete the scene examination on Vinewood Drive later today
and we would like to reassure the wider Albany community that Police are not
currently seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.
Police are limited in further comment as the matter is now before the Court.
