Update On Albany Homicide Investigation

January 12, 2022Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police have charged a man as part of the homicide investigation launched in 
Albany this morning.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the 
North Shore District Court this afternoon.

At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not 
yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim’s name at this 
time.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Police expect to complete the scene examination on Vinewood Drive later today 
and we would like to reassure the wider Albany community that Police are not 
currently seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Police are limited in further comment as the matter is now before the Court.

