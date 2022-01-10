University Of Auckland Teacher Professional Development Service Appoints Perry Rush To Leadership Role

Press Release – Tui Tuia

University of Auckland teacher professional development service Tui Tuia | Learning Circle – has announced the appointment of Perry Rush as a Leadership Consultant and member of its Senior Leadership Team.

Mr Rush was recently the National President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation and was Principal of Hastings Intermediate School. He is a passionate advocate of student-centred learning and is well known and respected for his expertise in leadership, inquiry-based learning, and curriculum.

“Mr Rush will lead stakeholder engagement, to ensure Tui Tuia understands the needs and priorities of our key stakeholder groups and how we might support them around their professional development endeavours,” says Tui Tuia | Learning Circle Director, Yvonne Lim. “Across his experience in learning institutions and as President of the NZPF, he has developed a clear understanding of the challenges that school leaders face at all levels,”

At Tui Tuia | Learning Circle Mr Rush will also draw on his extensive knowledge of schools to work across the Leadership Development team and with the Faculty of Education and Social Work. His focus will be to further develop leadership capability across technical and transferrable skills within the education sector – from aspiring teacher leaders right through to lifting the professional practice of experienced Principals across New Zealand.

Mr Rush says he is looking forward to sharing his knowledge gained in school settings with the wider educational sector.

“It is a great privilege to bring my years of leadership experience, as an educational practitioner to a team of committed academics, motivated to develop relevant and effective professional leadership support for schools,” says Mr Rush.

“There is an opportunity to grow a new model of engagement with our school leaders so that principals and those delivering professional learning support can partner to identify and address problems of practice. I’m energised by the work Tui Tuia | Learning Circle is doing to improve the effectiveness of education leadership in New Zealand.”

Before joining Hastings Intermediate, Mr Rush was Principal of Island Bay School, the foundation Director at the innovative Discovery 1 School in Christchurch and launched Tawa School City Site, a satellite campus in Wellington’s CBD. He was the spokesperson of ‘Boards Taking Action Coalition’, a movement opposing the National Education Standards policy and has also sat on the Board of Studies of Toi Whakaari NZ Drama School. He is currently chair of the Primary Principals’ Collective Bargaining Union.

“Effective leadership underpins the Ministry of Education’s professional development priorities around cultural capability, local curriculum design and learning assessment,” adds Ms Lim. “Mr Rush’s appointment will see our expertise in contemporary school leadership strengthen.”

