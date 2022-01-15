Auckland Scoop
Network

Traffic Disruption, Manukau City – Counties Manukau

January 15, 2022Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are aware of protest activity planned for Manukau City Centre about midday today.

The protest is expected to involve Great South Road, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau Station Road and others in the vicinity.

Police will be monitoring the event while recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest.

Police ask the community to be patient on the roads and avoid the area if possible, as we expect there may be traffic delays and disruptions.

Original url

