This Quiet Room: The Long Awaited Album From New Zealand Post-punk / Indie Veterans Vietnam, Released Today

This Quiet Room is the first new album in 37 years from New Zealand post-punk / new wave / indie veterans Vietnam, and the band’s final, definitive statement. Officially released today (Friday, 28 January, NZ Time) on Vinyl, CD, and digital formats, This Quiet Room can be ordered online from Vietnamnz.com, Bandcamp, Flying Out, Marbecks, and JB HiFi, with more to follow.

Initially active from 1981-85, and reforming in 2017 to celebrate the reissue of their self-titled 1985 debut, Vietnam went on to record the brand-new album This Quiet Room between 2019 and 2020. Now based between Sydney, Australia, and Wellington, New Zealand, the band’s new album remains true to their roots in the moody post-punk and quintessentially New Zealand indie jangle of the early eighties, but is mature and confident enough to make forays into new territory, with moments of dark, brooding jazz cabaret, and even disarmingly gentle ballads.

This Quiet Room from Vietnam comes in a limited edition of 300 individually numbered LPs, pressed on 180-gram Clear Vinyl, and is also available in CD and digital formats. Covid-restrictions permitting, the band hope to play one final New Zealand tour later in 2022.

Meanwhile, the new video for the album’s poignant second single, ‘Where is My Happiness?’, was released earlier this week, premiering on Stereo Embers Magazine (US) with a beautiful write-up from Dave Cantrell, followed by a feature on Undertheradar.co.nz.

This Quiet Room by Vietnam is distributed in New Zealand by Rhythmethod, and is available now from Flying Out (Auckland), Marbecks (Auckland), Real Groovy (Auckland), Spellbound Wax (Gisborne), Vinyl Countdown (New Plymouth), Slow Boat (Wellington), Rough Peel (Wellington), Pennylane (Christchurch), Relics (Dunedin), and all JB HiFi outlets nationwide.

