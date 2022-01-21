They Say Love Is Blind, And So Does Qt. Win A Blind Upgrade And Extend Your Stay For The Rest Of February

Press Release – QT Hotels

QT Hotels & Resorts is giving the gift of romantic roulette with a game of chance this Valentine’s Day.

Book the Love Is Blind package and stay with your partner in crime between Friday 11 to Tuesday 15 February 2022 across any QT in Australia and New Zealand, and QT will dole out the good, the questionable and the get-on-one-knee level unbelievable.

Guests who book can throw their heart in the ring for a blind upgrade where QT Cupids will be dealing in devotion. One couple at every hotel will be extremely lucky in love, where they will check-in for a night and keep the romance alive with an extended stay for the remainder of February. That’s right, check-out on 28 February 2022.

QT Hotels & Resorts are inviting lovers to risk it all to spoil their QTie as random acts of affection are in abundance, all compliments of our QT Cupid. Each QT will have a selection of upgrades unique to each hotel. Guests will be surprised on check-in when Champagne bottles are made magnums, or rooms upgraded to the highest of suites. Some will get balcony views while others will be welcomed with bath bombs on cue. Although downgrades are rare, land on something lacklustre and the limits of your love may be put to the test… guests could receive a mere chocolate on the pillow to unrequested twin beds.

This Valentine’s Day, unconditional is getting a taste of the unexpected, The Love Is Blind package will be available at QT Sydney, QT Bondi, QT Canberra, QT Melbourne, QT Gold Coast, QT Perth, QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown.

Book to stay between Friday 11 to Tuesday 15 February for a chance to check-out on 28 February 2022 here: https://www.qthotels.com/offers/hotel/love-is-blind/

