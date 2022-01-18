The Auckland Town Hall And Civic Tours Return For 2022

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

Auckland Live is proud to announce the return of The Auckland Town Hall and The Civic Tours – offering remarkable experiences of the historic buildings. Following the tremendous success of previous tours, sessions for both venues will run year-round for the first time ever, commencing the end of January throughout 2022.

Led by passionate and knowledgeable tour guides, The Auckland Town Hall Tours and The Civic Tours offer an immersive, insider’s look into the workings of the iconic buildings, their histories, shows, backstage stories, and more.

‘The tour was informative, excellently presented and thoroughly enjoyable’ – Tour patron

Tickets for both tours go on sale: Tuesday 18 January 2022 at aucklandlive.co.nz/tours.

The Civic Tours

Thursday 27 January – Thursday 15 December. Session dates and times are available here.

Auckland Town Hall Tours

Sunday 23 January – Sunday 11 December. Session dates and times are available here.

Ticket Prices:

Individual – $49*

Groups of 6+ – $46* pp

*Service Fees apply

Ticket price includes a $5 voucher, redeemable at The Terrace Café or the Auckland Art Gallery Café

Auckland Live – we create memories that last a lifetime. #lovingitlive

Auckland Live is a division of Auckland Unlimited.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url