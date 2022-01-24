Tāmaki Makaurau’s Secondary School Students To Experience Good Sports®

Press Release – Aktive – Auckland Sport and Recreation

Thousands of secondary school students across Tāmaki Makaurau are set to benefit from Aktive’s Good Sports®, an initiative aimed at creating positive sporting experiences for tamariki and rangatahi by educating and supporting key adult influencers in youth sport.

College Sport Auckland will work with Aktive and partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland, and Sport Wait ākere to assist, promote and develop positive sporting experiences for young people in the region. Fundamental to this are strategies to boost engagement with parents, coaches and administrators.

Aktive Chief Executive Jennah Wootten says Good Sports is well aligned with Sport New Zealand’s Balance is Better philosophy which will further enhance College Sport Auckland’s mahi.

“Good Sports is part of Sport New Zealand’s national parent approach and is designed to positively impact the quality of sports experiences for rangatahi. This is a natural fit with College Sport’s focus on accessible, high-calibre and rewarding competitions and events.”

Operating since 1989, College Sport is a facilitator of secondary school sport in the Greater Auckland region and has 110 member schools. College Sport Auckland Chief Executive Mark Barlow is excited about the opportunities that utilising Good Sports presents.

“College Sport Auckland is committed to educating parents, caregivers, coaches and sport leaders – all who contribute significantly to young people’s sporting experiences. We are looking forward to using our wide-reaching school sport platform to advocate the Good Sports philosophy and work closer with these important stakeholders to encourage and support more rangatahi in secondary school sport.”

The collaboration will allow our sporting bodies to work together to create the most positive environments possible for students, free from the additional stresses that can come with competition.

Ms Wootten adds: “We want young people to have the best chance of developing a lifelong love of sport. Good Sports focuses on raising adults’ awareness about youth sport and will promote an environment that allows young people to flourish in the sports they love.

“Our team is looking forward to working with College Sport Auckland to implement Good Sports and through this improve retention rates of students participating in secondary school.”

For more information on Good Sports visit https://aktive.org.nz/what-we-do/good-sports/

