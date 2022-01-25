NZSO Cancels February Tour Due To Covid-19 Red Setting Restrictions

Press Release – NZ Symphony Orchestra

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has cancelled a seven-date North Island tour in February due to the country moving to Red in the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The Art of Fugue tour was to begin in Wellington on 11 February, followed by concerts in Paraparaumu, Gisborne, Whakatāne, Tauranga, Auckland and Kerikeri until 19 February.

Under the Red setting, public performances are restricted to 100 people with vaccine passes. Advance ticket sales for The Art of Fugue, part of the NZSO’s year-long 75th anniversary celebrations this year, had already exceeded 100 in several centres.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the Orchestra was very excited to begin its 75th anniversary year with The Art of Fugue tour.

“With strong ticket sales, we know that many people across the North Island will be disappointed that we have to cancel our performances. However, they also appreciate that our priority throughout the pandemic is always to keep our audiences and our players safe.”

All tickets for The Art of Fugue will be refunded.

The NZSO was also to participate in the collaborative opera Hihī – A Song of Place on 4 February, as part of the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne. The Festival today announced that due to the move to Red, the performance has been cancelled.

Mr Biggs says the NZSO is also saddened that Hihī – A Song of Place won’t go ahead in Gisborne, especially as the opera was postponed from last year. “Our thoughts are with the Hihī creative team and the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival. It has been a privilege to work with them and their decision to cancel is understandable.”

Mr Biggs says after the Government tomorrow (26 January) outlines its plans to manage the expected surge in Omicron cases, the NZSO will review its schedule for other concerts in the coming months, including the 75th anniversary concert Jubilee in Wellington on 6 March.

