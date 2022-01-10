NZFC Celebrates Jane Campion’s Golden Globe Success

Press Release – New Zealand Film Commission

Acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion has taken out the two top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, taking home best director and best drama for her movie The Power of the Dog.

Filmed entirely in New Zealand, The Power of the Dog is written, produced and directed by Campion who has become the third woman to win the best director award.

Kodi Smit-McPhee has also won the Golden Globe for best supporting cctor for his role in the movie.

The Golden Globe Awards honour the best in film and television and are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

New Zealand Film Commission Chief Executive David Strong says it is a wonderful accolade for Campion, and for everyone who worked on the production. “New Zealanders can be proud of what Dame Jane has created. It is also testament to the highly skilled Kiwis who worked alongside her on the film.”

“The NZFC supported the film and the award highlights the diversity of our landscapes, with New Zealand standing in for 1920’s Montana, and further demonstrates that we continue to be a world leading film making destination.”

Hundreds of New Zealanders worked on The Power of the Dog throughout the 17 weeks of pre-production and 50 days of filming, providing a huge economic boost to the New Zealand economy, specifically the Otago, Central Otago and Auckland regions.

“This is another example of the value of the screen industry to New Zealand. It also shows the world we have a large pool of talented and skilled creatives, producing high quality movies.”

Campion’s dark Western, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and rising New Zealand star Thomasin McKenzie, was shot on location across New Zealand – including the city of Dunedin, Maniototo, Oamaru and Queenstown – as well as in studios in Auckland. It received seven Golden Globe nominations in total.

An official New Zealand/Australian co-production, The Power of the Dog, is made with funding from Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC), Netflix, BBC Film, and the Government backed New Zealand Screen Production Grant.

A predominantly New Zealand crew were headed by experienced and award-winning Kiwis such as Production Designer Grant Major (An Angel at my Table, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Costume Designer Kirsty Cameron (Slow West, Whale Rider) and Hair and Makeup Designer Noriko Watanabe (The Piano, Top of the Lake: China Girl).

The Power of the Dog is a See-Saw Films, Bad Girl Creek and Max Films production in association with Brightstar, Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga the New Zealand Film Commission, Cross City Films and BBC Film. The film is produced by Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier.

The NZFC would also like to congratulate Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi for his nomination for best Comedy Series for Reservation Dogs.

