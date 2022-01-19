New Zealand Fashion Week Confirms Final 2022 Schedule With Announcement Of New Show, New Designers And Sponsors

Press Release – New Zealand Fashion Week

Auckland, NZ: The wait is nearly over. New Zealand’s most iconic fashion event, New Zealand Fashion Week, is set to finally go ahead this February with all new dates and some exciting additions to the final show schedule.

Now running from Monday February 7th until the close of Fashion Weekend on Saturday February 12th, the highly anticipated event will celebrate the NZFW 20th anniversary, and New Zealand’s fashion lovers are invited to join the festivities across Aotea Square and Auckland Town Hall.

For the first time ever, the traditionally trade-only show will be open to the general public, with hospitality packages and tickets to NZ Fashion Weekend available for purchase now. Through hosting packages, consumers can experience the glamour of NZFW like never before, alongside industry and designer guests. iTicket is offering a limited number of hosting packages to selected shows including Kate Sylvester, Kathryn Wilson, Hailwood, the Resene Designer Runway Show, the new Bremworth Naturality show and the very special Caci Presents: 20-year Retrospective Showcase.

Kiwi fashionistas can also experience the magic at NZ Fashion Weekend, with tickets on sale now for the various shows across the weekend, including the much-anticipated Schick presents the NZ Fashion Weekend Mens Show. Strutting down the catwalk to George FM’s General Lee, well-known names but first-time models including Randy Sjafrie from Mai FM, Sophie Nathan from The Edge, Wilhelmina Shrimpton from Today FM and Brook Gibson from George FM will showcase in-season looks by mens streetwear brands including Federation, Beach Brains, Rodd & Gunn and Zambesi.

The week’s already jam-packed schedule has had an exciting new addition in the form of the Bremworth Naturality show, which will showcase designs from three innovative brands; Wynn Hamlyn, Standard Issue and Edmund Hillary. The show will focus on the use of wool and natural fibres, celebrating the brilliance of these materials in the world of fashion.

Spokesperson for Bremworth, Rochelle Flint, says Bremworth Naturality has been created to celebrate the holistic potential of natural fibres in our lives.

“We want this fashion experience to encourage more Kiwis to share our love of natural materials which are not just elegant and timeless, but versatile, functional and have longevity.

“Bremworth Naturality will provide a platform to support New Zealand designers; Wynn Hamlyn, Standard Issue and Edmund Hillary who are all part of the natural fibre renaissance,” she says.

Tickets and hosting packages for Bremworth Naturality are available here.

Also joining the Lemon Tree, French Freddie group show on Thursday at 1.30pm, is luxury athleisure brand Faauru.

To help bring this incredible event to life, NZFW has partnered with a range of brands and businesses, some of which are brand new to the 2022 sponsor roster. These include Monstavision, Shift 72 and Bremworth.

The full NZFW schedule, Guide, information of hosting packages and everything you need to know can be found at nzfashionweek.com.

