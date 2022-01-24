New Drive-through Vaccination Centre In West Auckland

Press Release – NRHCC

In response to transmission of Omicron in the community, a new drive-through vaccination centre will open from tomorrow (Tuesday January 25) in west Auckland to accommodate increased demand for booster doses.

The new centre will be located at the carpark on the corner of Gunton Drive and Tawhia Drive in Westgate. It will be open from 11am to 3.30pm tomorrow, and 8.30am to 3.30pm, 7 days a week from Wednesday.

The Westgate Vaccination Centre run by The Fono on Westgate Drive will temporarily close later today, with staff to be shifted to run the new site with much larger capacity.

There has been a surge in people in Auckland seeking to get their boosters today, with close to 11,000 delivered by 12.30pm.

NRHCC Clinical Director Anthony Jordan says it’s fantastic to announce another drive-through option for whānau to get safely vaccinated in their bubbles in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This site, which is expected to be open for at least the next six weeks, has capacity to vaccinate around 2,500 people a day.

“With Omicron in the community, now is the time for anyone aged 18 and over who had their second dose at least four months ago to walk in or drive up to our vaccination centres to get their booster dose.

“A booster helps to maintain high levels of protection against getting very sick and ending up in hospital, and also reduces the chance of you getting COVID-19 and passing it on to others.”

People can also drive up to other drive-through vaccination centres, including the Airport Park and Ride, Eventfinda Stadium and Papakura Marae. Please visit www.vaccinateforauckland.nz for operating hours and locations.

“We have plenty of capacity and vaccine supply across the city to accommodate boosters as well as our tamariki aged 5 to 11 in the lead-up to school starting next month.”

Dr Jordan says some parents and caregivers may prefer to take their children to their local GP or pharmacy.

“Please call ahead to check if your GP or pharmacy is offering paediatric vaccinations – there are currently over 230 GPs and dozens of pharmacies than can immunise tamariki across the city.”

People can walk in at all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. Individual bookings will be available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

