New Drive-through Vaccination Centre For Auckland’s North Shore As Part Of Drive For Booster Doses

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

In preparation for an exceptionally busy start to 2022, a new drive-through vaccination centre on Auckland’s North Shore has been announced today.

From Monday 17 January, the site at Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley will operate 7 days a week from 9am to 4pm.

The new site has been set up to coincide with many people becoming eligible for their booster doses following the initial surge at the start of the delta outbreak. Monday will also be the first day that children aged 5 to 11 in Aotearoa become eligible to be immunised against COVID-19.

NRHCC programme director Matt Hannant says he’s delighted to be opening another vaccination site on the North Shore to further boost capacity in the area, and help to better prepare the community for the arrival of Omicron.

“Booster shots are particularly important in helping to protect people against the new Omicron variant. As well as meaning you’re much less likely to end up in hospital, it also helps to reduce the chances of you catching it or passing it on.”

More than 530,000 people are now eligible for their booster dose in Auckland, with more than 200,000 having already received it.

Hannant says he expects many whānau might prefer the drive-through option from Monday, either for their booster doses or if they’re bringing in their children to be vaccinated.

“The drive-through model has been hugely successful in giving tens of thousands of whānau in Auckland the opportunity to get safely vaccinated in their bubbles.

“We know that many people like to get vaccinated in the familiar environment of the family car.

“If you’re due your booster dose, it can also be a way that parents can help to reassure their kids by leading by example and getting vaccinated as a whānau.”

Eventfinda Stadium is set to be operational as a drive-through clinic for at least the next 6 to 8 weeks. This may be extended further based on demand.

The site will support other community vaccination centres, as well as the more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies open across the city. For the latest information on operating hours and locations for the centres, please visit www.vaccinateforauckland.nz.

If you’re over 18 years old and it’s been at least four or more months since your second dose, you can now get your booster dose, by either walking into a clinic, making a booking by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm) or by making an appointment directly with general practices, Hauora providers, or community pharmacies that operate their own booking systems. From Monday, (17 January) you are also able to book an appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website. Booster doses are available at all community vaccination centres and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url