Multiple COVID-19 Exposure Events Identified At The Pelican Club, Auckland

Press Release – NRHCC

Multiple COVID-19 exposure events have been identified at the Pelican Club in Eden Terrace, Auckland over several different dates. So far 6 individuals linked to the venue have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who visited the Pelican Club between Wednesday 22nd and Friday 31st December should:

Isolate (stay at home) for 10 days after the last visit to Pelican Club.

Get tested 5 days AND 8 days after they were last at the venue during these dates, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

If symptoms develop at any time during the 10 days, get an additional test immediately.

Stay at home until all test results come back negative.

Visit the Locations of Interest website to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. This is so contact tracers can provide further advice.

People who work at the Pelican Club are receiving advice from the manager which is specific to their situation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url