Mt Roskill Homicide – Second Man Arrested And Charged With Murder

Police investigating the homicide of Brian James, who was shot and killed in a Glass Rd, Mt Roskill address on 23rd December 2021, have now arrested and charged a second man being sought in relation to his death.

This morning the investigation team located a 42-year-old man at a South Auckland address who was wanted for Murder and Wounding with Intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm in connection to the incident.

He was taken into custody without incident and is the second person to be charged with Murder, following the arrest of a 33-year-old man in Napier on 13th January 2022.

Within hours of this morning’s arrest, the Operation Husky investigation team also located and charged another South Auckland man, aged 39, with being Accessory after the Fact to Murder, as well as also being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after Police allegedly located a loaded sawn-off shotgun.

Both men charged today will be appearing in the Auckland District Court on January 27th 2022.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB, says that even though the investigation team have made multiple arrests, Police cannot rule out further arrests or additional charges being laid.

He says the family of murder victim Brian James, along with the two victims of the machete attack at the Glass Road address, are relieved and grateful at this latest development and the fact the alleged offenders are being held accountable.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.

