Mt Roskill Homicide: Man Charged With Murder, Police Seek Second Offender

January 14, 2022Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the homicide of Brian James, who was shot inside a Glass 
Rd, Mt Roskill address on 23rd December 2021, have made a significant 
breakthrough.

Auckland City detectives, with assistance from Hawkes Bay officers, have 
arrested and taken into custody a 33-year-old Auckland man, who was located 
at a Napier address overnight.

The man has been charged with the murder of Brian James and has also been 
charged with Wounding With Intent to Injure in relation to two other victims 
of the alleged attack.

He will be appearing in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

Police are still looking for a second offender and have obtained a Warrant to 
Arrest for Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen (pictured), known as Angelo. His current 
whereabouts are unknown.

Thomsen is described as a male Pacific Islander, is aged 42 years old, and 
has a tribal tattoo on his right upper arm.

Thomsen is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. 
If you see him, phone 111 immediately.

“I want to acknowledge the investigation team, who has put in some long 
hours working right through the Christmas and New Year period on what was a 
‘whodunnit’ homicide,” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

“While it’s good to have made an arrest in this case, our investigation 
is ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen.

“The family of Brian James are relieved and grateful at the progress being 
made. Understandably this has been a very difficult time for the family, who 
are still grieving for a loved one who was killed right before 
Christmas.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen is 
asked to phone Police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or you can 
provide information anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

