Mt Roskill Homicide: Man Charged With Murder, Police Seek Second Offender

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the homicide of Brian James, who was shot inside a Glass

Rd, Mt Roskill address on 23rd December 2021, have made a significant

breakthrough.

Auckland City detectives, with assistance from Hawkes Bay officers, have

arrested and taken into custody a 33-year-old Auckland man, who was located

at a Napier address overnight.

The man has been charged with the murder of Brian James and has also been

charged with Wounding With Intent to Injure in relation to two other victims

of the alleged attack.

He will be appearing in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

Police are still looking for a second offender and have obtained a Warrant to

Arrest for Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen (pictured), known as Angelo. His current

whereabouts are unknown.

Thomsen is described as a male Pacific Islander, is aged 42 years old, and

has a tribal tattoo on his right upper arm.

Thomsen is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see him, phone 111 immediately.

“I want to acknowledge the investigation team, who has put in some long

hours working right through the Christmas and New Year period on what was a

‘whodunnit’ homicide,” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

“While it’s good to have made an arrest in this case, our investigation

is ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen.

“The family of Brian James are relieved and grateful at the progress being

made. Understandably this has been a very difficult time for the family, who

are still grieving for a loved one who was killed right before

Christmas.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen is

asked to phone Police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or you can

provide information anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

