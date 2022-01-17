Michelangelo — A Different View | Aotea Centre, Auckland | Season Extended To 13 February

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

The Stetson Group in association with Auckland Live presents Michelangelo – A Different View

Under license from the Vatican Museums, this exhibition offers the most complete and authentic reproduction of Michelangelo’s beautiful ceiling frescoes of the Sistine Chapel to be shown outside the Vatican

Aotea Centre, Auckland | Now until 13 February

Due to an overwhelming response, the presenters of Michelangelo – A Different View, are pleased to announce a two-week extension to this extraordinary exhibition licensed from the Vatican Museums.

Michelangelo – A Different View is currently open daily from 10am to 5pm (last entry 4:30) at Auckland’s Aotea Centre and will now run through to 13 February with no further extensions possible. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or at the Aotea Centre box office on the day. Tickets purchased from the Aotea Box Office do not incur a booking fee. A credit card fee applies. General admission tickets purchased prior to 30 January are valid any day during this extended period. All VIP sessions are sold out.

Presenter Stewart Macpherson from The Stetson Group says he’s delighted that New Zealanders have responded to the exhibition so positively.

“The exhibition has been like a portal to the outside world,” says Stewart. “We’ve transported Kiwi audiences to Rome, to the Sistine Chapel, at a time when travel is off the cards. And it’s been an absolute thrill to hear people say that the exhibition is ‘better than the original’.”

Tens of thousands of people will have streamed through the exhibition by the end of January, making it one of the most successful staged in Auckland.

TIP: Have the URL Michelangelo.currit.net in your browser on your phone – and use the audio guide to highlight your visit. These details (and a QR code) are at the venue.

Michelangelo – A Different View presents a very different picture of Michelangelo’s works: the exhibition shows photo-mechanically reproduced copies almost in original size and in a way that invites visitors to look at them up close and in their own time.

Michelangelo – A Different View is a transformative experience that allows attendees to look down on The Genesis that is enshrined on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel rather than up…. hence the name “A Different View”. This offers a much closer perspective of what its Florentine creator did. The rest of the frescoes are in frames and can be viewed at a distance of just 2m.

With no time constraints, guests can allow these masterpieces to truly soak in.

Some 50 pieces, including an almost original size a 4.6m x 20m reproduction of The Genesis (which includes the Creation of Man) and a 3.8m x 3.8m version of the Last Judgment are just 1-2 metres away while audio guides, accessible via personal devices (please bring your own phone, and ear buds or headphones), mean visitors can experience the Florentine master’s interpretation of the history of creation in a way they never imagined.

As an addition to – and to complete – the exhibition Michelangelo – A Different View, 14 of these impressive frescoes await visitors in the entrance. The scenes from the life of Jesus and that of Moses painted by Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino, Domenico Ghirlandaio and Cosimo Rosselli provide additional historical background and allow for a deeper insight into this epoch.

