Malan To Leave ACES For Ireland Head Coach Role

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Heinrich Malan, Head Coach (Male Performance), will leave the ACES to succeed Graham Ford as Head Coach for the Ireland Men’s side.

Malan will take up the role in March 2022 (subject to work permit approval) on an initial three-year contract, remaining with the ACES until such time.

Malan joined Auckland Cricket in April 2019; under the 40-year old’s leadership, the ACES won the Ford Trophy in 2019/20 to go with five titles won during his time with the Central Stags (2013-19).

Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer acknowledged Malan’s contribution to the association.

“We are extremely excited for Heinrich and his family as they embark on this next adventure.”

“We understand that gaining an opportunity at the international level is something Heinrich has worked extremely hard to achieve and we at Auckland Cricket are proud to have played a role in this journey.

“We want to be a successful programme known for developing talent, so having a key member of our structure progress to the international level is something we at Auckland Cricket are very proud of.

“We wish Heinrich and the Cricket Ireland programme all the very best for the future under his tenure.”

Malan is excited by the opportunity to get stuck in on the international stage.

“It’s very humbling and a huge honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Ireland Men’s team.

“It is an exciting challenge and something that we, as a family, are really looking forward to.”

There is plenty of work left to do with Auckland, Malan said.

“It’s been an awesome two and a half years in Auckland. We’ve been through a lot of challenges in recent times and it’s nice to see the boys back on the park.”

One final word from Malan, who hopes to have made a difference to the organisation.

“When it’s all over, it is not who you were, but whether you made a difference.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url